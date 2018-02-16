VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MLC PVN Madhav on Thursday joined the ongoing war of words between the saffron party leaders and those from the ruling TDP on their political coalition and fulfilment of promises made in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. He found fault with the Telugu Desam leaders for their counter statements against the BJP State president and Vizag MP K Haribabu who furnished a 27-page explanatory note on the Central help to the State during a media conference in Delhi recently.

“The TDP leaders are spreading false propaganda against the BJP They are accusing the Centre of reneging on the bifurcation promises. I dare them to debate on the issue,” the MLC said. He claimed that the State had got good allocations from the Centre since the NDA government came to power. “The TDP must note that levelling baseless allegations against the BJP will backfire on them only. There is no doubt that the coalition between both the parties will continue. But, the TDP leaders are crossing the line again and again,” the MLC said.

Answering a query, Madhav said the BJP wants to be in power in all States and there is nothing wrong in aspiring for it. “What is wrong if we want to see a BJP Chief Minister in AP?” he said. Referring to the special railway zone issue, the MLC said,”Our government is committed to the special railway zone promise and completion of Polavaram project. Anybody who makes negative comments on these issues, we will treat them as our enemy,” he said. Answering to a poser on the rejection of Kapu reservation proposal by the Centre, Madhav said that there was no political motto behind the decision as the draft had some technical lapses.