VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to prepare innovative plans to promote Sunrise Andhra Pradesh as the destination for business in India in the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam. The three-day summit, which will be inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, will begin on February 24.In a review meeting on Thursday regarding the arrangements being made, Naidu asked the officials to display the products that are manufactured in the State, including Kia cars, Foxconn cellphones, Apollo tyres and others. “The exhibits must include everything that reflects the achievements, desires and potential of the State.

The Ease of Doing Business reforms, AP Fiber Grid, Real Time Governance, electric vehicles, solar storage and Internet of Things should be highlighted,” he said.Chandrababu also told Tourism Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena to see that Andhra cuisine and snacks, accompanied by Araku Coffee, is promoted and served at the venue. “Like the promotion we did in Davos, zero budget farming, that the State government is adopting, must be showcased,” he said. An investors felicitation desk, highlighting the 21-day single window permit system, should also be arranged in the venue, the CM said.

Naidu further instructed officials to provide virtual access of the summit to all the engineering and management colleges in the State. In the forthcoming summit, the government has targeted to have 281 MoUs signed with a committed investment of `2.56 lakh crore and employment of 4.25 lakh people. On the occasion, the officials also proposed a separate institutional mechanism to track and monitor the investment procedures with a Special Advisory Task Force constituted.

On the occasion, the CM will lay foundation to the Lulu Convention Centre and a five-star facility from the same venue. In a remote foundation ceremony, Naidu will also inaugurate a CII project, a university, a start-up centre and an international exhibition centre.Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu, Nitin Gadkari, MJ Akbar, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ravishankar Prasad, along with founder of Art of Living Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar and other officials are expected to participate in the plenary sessions.