VISAKHAPATNAM: ‘Sorry, no rooms are available.’ This is the standard reply the tourists planning their visit to Vizag in the last week of February are getting from the star hotels in the city. Around 900 rooms in the star hotels have already been blocked by the district administration for the VVIPs and delegates attending the CII Partnership Summit 2018, scheduled to begin from February 24.

Apart from delegates from around 20 countries, a battery of dignitaries including chief ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and industrialists from the Centre and state will attend the third edition of the CII Partnership Summit. The Visakhapatnam administration has blocked the room in the star hotels along the Beach Road and elsewhere in the city for accommodating the dignitaries.

Many VVIPs including Union ministers, Chief Ministers and a few ministers from other countries have been provided with accommodation at the Hotel Novotel and to ferry them from the Vizag airport to hotel and then to the venue at APIIC grounds, about 200 high-end cars are being booked. A few cars are being brought from other states too.

The district officials have been assigned tasks after making them in-charges of various departments. Andhra delicacies will be served the delegates at the special dinners during the summit. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials have undertaken the beautification works on a war footing. Right from the road approaching the city airport to the Beach Road, a special focus has been given to the greenery, apart from mural on the city walls.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Union ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Suresh Prabhu and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will grace the inaugural of the summit, while Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and a few other dignitaries will attend the valedictory.

