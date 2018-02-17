GUNTUR: Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas has warned of stern action against officials who failed to ensure proper facilities at the government general hospital in Guntur. The hospital is in news after the doctors performed a surgery under mobile flashlight as the LED lights in the operation theatre were not functioning.

As per reports, the officials had completed inspection to assess the facilities required at the hospital. It was just days after the inspection that doctors had to perform surgery for lack of LED lights in the theatre.

The Minister also visited P Venkamma, a native of Palnadu, who underwent the surgery. There are 25 operation theatres in the hospital. The recently renovated theatres are well equipped and the government has allotted `30 lakh to meet the regular needs of the hospital, the Minister said.

There were frequent power cuts in the hospital on February 10, the day on which the incident took place. Power supply tripped during the surgery owing to maintenance works and the doctors had to use mobile flash lights. The power was restored within five minutes.

The Minister appreciated the arrangements at the operation theatre and said the LED lights installed in the theatres costs `15 lakh. He said the government has applied for accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), for 11 hospitals in the State and has sanctioned `167 crore to renovate operation theatres in government hospitals with national level standards.

Government General Hospital superintendent Dr. DS Raju Naidu was also present.