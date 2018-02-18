GUNTUR: Fifteen persons were injured in a stray dog attack at Reddy Nagar and Vishnukundi Nagar of Vinukonda in Guntur district on Saturday. The injured were identified as Devarakonda Venkata Narasamma, Maddikunta Venkata Kotamma, Mannem Ramanamma, Adapala Manikanta, Chintakayala Venkatesh, Vallepu Ramanujamma and a few others. They were shifted to Vinukonda area hospital for treatment.

The locals killed the stray dog with sticks and stones. They alleged that the municipal authorities have not taken steps to curb stray dog menace despite their several appeals. Municipal commissioner D Ravindra and sanitary inspector Sk Ismail rushed to the spot and assured the residents of taking steps to tackle stray dog menace.