VIJAYAWADA: Balusulamma Talli Temple, the village deity of Dharanikota and dates back to the Kakatiya times is going to be conserved by the State government as a monument, for its archaeological and historical importance. With the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meena, issuing a G.O. for the conservation and protection of the temple, this novel effort of the Tourism Department, would reportedly be the first-of-its kind being taken by the AP government.

For record, all the protected monuments in Amaravati Heritage Town have been, so far, under the supervision of the ASI. On Saturday, the Dharanikota panchayat conducted Swachh Bharat programme at the temple site, with 80 high school students from the local SRR Hindu High School and the Kerala School taking part in it.