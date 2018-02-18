VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has blamed the ineffective efforts of the MPs from the State as the main reason for AP not getting the Special Category Status.Speaking to media-persons after the conclusion of Joint Fact-Finding Committee meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, the actor-turned politician said the MPs now can either offer their resignations or introduce a no-confidence motion. “Special Category Status was never a personal issue. I don’t know for what reasons, those MPs have feared to confront the Central government,” he wondered.

Pointing out that people are losing patience with the issue getting dragged, he said even during the UPA regime, the MPs had failed to properly communicate the needs and opinion of the people. It could have been for fear of losing opportunities, personal problems and aspirations. Now during the NDA regime, it is happening again. “Political leaders might get benefited from it, but ultimately, it is people of the State who stand to lose and suffer,” he said. Jana Sena Party chief said a mistake happened once. Two states were merged assuming it would benefit all.

“Promises were made, but when they failed to materialise, people rose in revolt. Jai Andhra and alter Telangana movements were the result and several hundreds of people had lost their lives. After a lull, again the issue got flared up, with 10 lakh people coming out demanding their own State. Due to mistakes of political leaders, people are suffering. The problem that arose after Independence is haunting students today. To ensure that the situation does not recur and what needs to be done, we are working out a way and this is the first step,” he said.

Earlier, former MP and member of the fact-finding committee Undavalli Arun Kumar summed up the day-long discussions and said that he is confident of facts coming out at the end of the day. “I came to know through the media that the State government is sending two senior IAS officers — Prem Chandra Reddy and Balasubramanyam — to the fact-finding committee. It is a welcome development,” he said.