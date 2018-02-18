HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed before the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions to the Andhra Pradesh government to officially conduct the birth and death anniversaries of the late Potti Sriramulu every year.Petitioner “Amarajeevi Sree Pottisriramulu Pavitrasmruthi Parirakshana Samithi”, represented by its founder president G Venugopal from Chennai, submitted that it was the state government’s moral duty to show respect towards the martyr Potti Sriramulu, who had laid his life on Dec 15, 1952 by undertaking fast unto death (for 58 days), seeking separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

In order to keep his memory alive, the petitioner said that the AP government has to conduct his forthcoming birth anniversary on March 16 officially and asked the court to issue orders for conducting both birth and death anniversaries of the great leader throughout the state and declare it a public holiday.

AP state chief secretary and principal secretary to tourism and culture were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.