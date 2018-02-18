GUNTUR: Board of Intermediate Education regional inspecting officer ZS Ramachandra Rao has said that 97,914 students are appearing as regular candidates and 2,491 as vocational candidates for Intermediate exams scheduled to begin from February 28.

Ramachandra Rao said that the Board of Intermediate Education was making arrangements for geotagging system at 138 exam centres in the district. This will help students locate their exam centres through Google Maps, he added.The official said that four flying squads, five sitting squads and a high-powered committee have been formed to monitor the conduct of exams in the district. He told students to collect their hall tickets from their respective colleges.