VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy has accused the TDP leaders of resorting to ‘nasty tactics of buying the YSRC MLAs’ to strengthen their cadre. Speaking during the inaugural of the new YSRC office near Krishna College Road here on Saturday, the MP came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders. “The CM is going gaga claiming that MoUs worth lakhs of crores were signed during the two previous editions of CII Partnership Summits. But, their conversion rate is not more than 30 per cent,” said Vijay Sai.

Putting the blames of AP not getting adequate Central assistance of the CM, the YSRC MP alleged that the TDP had wooed their 23 MLAs in the past by resorting to ‘nasty tactics’. “Earlier, the TDP has bought the YSRC MLAs and they are now resorting to the old tricks again as the elections are a year away,” Vijay Sai claimed.

Naming TDP state president Kala Venkat Rao, Transport Minister K Atchannaidu and TDP MP TG Venkatesh, Vijay Sai accused them of engineering defections from the YSRC. “Some bureaucrats are also helping out the TDP leaders in the defection game. Despite being an IAS officer, principal secretary Satish Chandra among others, along with TDP leaders, are preparing plans for triggering defections from the YSRC,” the MP claimed.