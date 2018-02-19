Thick smoke billowing out of the fishermen’s stores that went into flames near Vizag fishing harbour on Sunday | Express

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after a fishing boat went into flames at the Vizag fishing harbour, around 20 stores were gutted after a fire broke out in Jalaripeta area on Sunday afternoon. However, no loss of life or injuries was reported.

According to the fire officials, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, a burning cigarette butt is suspected to have caused the mishap. At around 2.30 pm, the nearby people saw thick smoke emanating from the stores made up of wood, where the fishermen stored nylon nets and oil. In two hours, the stores were completely gutted. Upon information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and the firemen doused the flames.

The officials denied the possibility of electricity short circuit citing that the stores did not have power connections. “The fire spread fast as the fishermen had stored nylon nets and oils that are highly inflammable and the shops were made up of wood,” said district dire officer BVS Ram Prakash. Visakha (South) MLA Vasupalli Ganesh visited the spot and promised help to the fishermen.