KURNOOL: A final year B Tech student died after taking part in a bungee jump at an expo organised at Rajeev Gandhi Memorial College of Engineering and Technology (RGMCET) in Nandyal late on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as K Dilip Reddy, a native of Kakanuru village in Bandi Atmakur mandal and was studying EEE final year at RGMCET.

According to Panyam CI Parthasarathi Reddy, Dilip suffered a suspected heart attack after diving from a platform with an elastic rope tied to his feet. He descended, bounced back into the air and began holding his chest as he came down for the second time.

The college staff immediately rushed Dilip to Santhiram Medical College & General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment late on Saturday night. The college authorities informed the matter to Dilip’s father, who is a government teacher. The CI inspected the college.