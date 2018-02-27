VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president K Haribabu has rubbished former minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s allegations against the NDA government with regard to the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act as ridiculous and baseless.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the BJP state chief said the UPA government had rushed through Parliament an improperly drafted AP Reorganisation Bill at the last minute with an eye on the 2014 general selections. “Ramesh had a major share in the sin committed by the then UPA government on the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Haribabu said with regard to capital city construction, Jairam Ramesh should answer as to why the UPA government could not complete the construction of capitals in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand when it was in power for 10 long years.The BJP leader said the Congress leader is probably suffering from “selective amnesia” and reminded that the Act had stipulated a period of 10 years for the establishment of various institutions. “The NDA government has already sanctioned 85 per cent of the institutions, which are currently functioning from makeshift buildings,” he said.

Haribabu demanded the Congress leader to explain the complete neglect of Polavaram project by the successive Congress governments in the erstwhile undivided state after laying foundation stone for the project in 1981.

“Jairam’s statement that decision of the Railway zone can be taken in two minutes is laughable,” he said and wanted to know why the Congress did not do it when it was in power. “Was it in slumber?,” he asked.

“We did not make a distinction between special and general category status in determining our norms and recommendations. In our assessments of state resources, we have taken into account the disabilities arising from constraints unique to each State to arrive at expenditure requirements.

In this regard, we have observed that the North-Eastern and Hill states have several unique features that have a bearing on their financial resources and expenditure needs, such as low level of economic activity, remoteness and international boundaries. Our objective has been to fill the resource gaps of each State to the extent possible through tax devolution. However, we have provided post-devolution revenue deficit grants for the State for which devolution alone could not cover the assessed gap.”

“We are of the view that intra-state inequality is within the policy jurisdiction of the states and provisioning of adequate resources through tax devolution should enable them address intrastate inequalities in an effective manner,” he said.Haribabu said following the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, the Finance Minister had stated in Parliament that the class of special category status cease to exist. However, the Central government has agreed to give a special assistance measure for Government of Andhra Pradesh for five years, he clarified. The claim of BJP leaders that projects worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore have been sanctioned is in consonance with that, he added. The BJP leaders asked Ramesh, who to read page 17 (para 2.29 and 2.30) of the recommendations of 14th Finance Commission.

He said with regard to certain clauses in the AP Reorganisation Act where the words “studying the feasibility” could have been replaced with “will be established”. He said all the facts prove that the Congress, which committed gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh, is again trying to hoodwink the people of the State.