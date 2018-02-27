HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Monday permitted the AP government to fill the quota meant for legislators (MLAs and MLCs) while constituting the governing body of state Wakf Board.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with an appeal made by the AP Wakf Board challenging the order of a single judge who had asked the government not to take into consideration the categories of MLAs and MLCs quota while constituting the governing body of Wakf Board.

Earlier, petitioner Mohd Musthafa Shaik of Guntur challenged the notification issued on August 10, 2017 for conduct of election to AP Wakf Board, contending that the impugned notification was issued in violation of the Wakf Act, 1995 and AP State Wakf Board Conduct of Election Rules, 1996. He submitted that election to Wakf Board should be conducted under four categories i.e. MP, MLA, Mutawalli and Bar Council members. There was scope to have two members from each category. However, the government had issued the notification with a mala fide intention and contrary to the rules. The government intended not to allow the opposition party members into Wakf Board, he alleged.

Initially, the single judge had granted interim stay on formation of Wakf Board but permitted the elections to go on. Later, the government and Wakf Board filed the vacate petitions. Another single judge later on declared that without filling the quota meant for MLAs and MLCs the governing body can be notified and constituted. The bench felt that the issue of the number of members to be elected from legislators quota can be decided later. While granting permission for constitution of the Wakf Board, the bench made it clear that the person elected from the legislature quota could also be included in the governing body.