Andhra Pradesh: TDP denies horse-trading in Rajya Sabha elections

By ANI

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Andhra Pradesh has dismissed reports that it indulged in horse-trading, in the run up to the elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

“If you observe the history of our party, we never bothered for the quantity, instead tried for quality. We try to send qualitative representatives to the nation, to the people and to the state of Andhra Pradesh,” senior TDP leader, GSRK Prasad told ANI.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had accused the TDP of malpractices after some leaders of the YSRCP, over a period of last few months, left the party to join the TDP, alleging high handedness in the YSRCP.

Prasad, who is also the Organizing Secretary of the TDP, added, “We never bargained, we never asked any person to join us. The YSRCP MLAs or leaders were not feeling comfortable with the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy. For the same reason, they are coming out of YSRCP. We never tried to pull any one for personal gain of TDP. We act only for the purpose of fulfilling the aims and ambitions of Andhra Pradesh people.”

Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government is tasked with the development of the state since its bifurcation in 2014. The government has carried out a slew of welfare schemes for the development of the state, which was recently ranked number one in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) with 96.75 per cent implementation percentage.

Prasad added that people of Andhra Pradesh are expecting more TDP seats in the Parliament. He said, “Having people at Delhi is necessary, to raise the voice and let the people’s aspirations be heard. Each and every Member of Parliament should be able to represent the aims and ambitions of the Telugu people. Such persons must be elected in this coming election particularly. In that point of view, YSRCP is failed to build the confidence of Andhra Pradesh people and to do anything in their favour.”

Polling for the Rajya Sabha seats will be conducted on March 23.

Rajya Sabha MPs from the state, Chiranjeevi, Renuka Chowdary, and CM Ramesh, will vacate the seats on April 2 on the expiration of their tenure.