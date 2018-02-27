KAKINADA:Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada has issued the notification for AP EAMCET (Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) -2018, on Monday.

AP EAMCET convener Professor Ch Sai Babu informed that the EAMCET -2018 examinations will be held online. This is the second time that JNTUK is conducting the exam online. Applications are available at www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet and can be submitted online from February 28.

The fee for engineering and agriculture exam is Rs 500, which can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking or any AP Online or TS Online centers. The last date of receipt of application without late fee is March 29. Applications can be filed till April 21 along with a late fee ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The applicants can download hall tickets from April 18. The applicants would receive an SMS on completing the payment of examination fee.

The applicants should keep the copies of Intermediate second-year hall ticket, SSC certificate, Caste Certificate (SC, ST, BC), Aadhaar Card, Sadarem Certificate (for disabled students), income certificate and study certificates while filling the application online. Guidelines for filling the application is available on the website.

Engineering examination will be held from April 22 to 25 while the agriculture examination would be held on April 25 and 26. The exam convener informed that late comers won’t be allowed to attend the exam which will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. He also informed that 25 percent weightage will be given to marks secured in intermediate exam while determining the rank of EAMCET.

In case of doubt, the applicants can call to 0884-2340535, 0884-2356255 or mail to apeamcet18@gmail.com. EAMCET would be conducted in all major cities in AP and some chosen centres in Hyderabad.