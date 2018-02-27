TIRUPATI: Pilgrims who were trekking to Tirumala on Monday spotted a leopard crossing a road. The incident took place around 6.45 pm on the Alipiri trekking path near the 120th step.The big cat has not attacked anyone yet. According to the sources, a group of pilgrims’ en route to Tirumala were stunned on seeing a leopard on their way.

It is for the second time that the leopard has been spotted in the area in the last two days.On being alerted of the dangerous situation, the forest staff from the nearby base camps rushed to the spot along with some Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams officials and escorted the pilgrims on their onward trek.

The officials advised the pilgrims to trek in groups and stay alert at all times to stay safe.

A leopard was recently spotted at Balaji Colony in the city, sending residents into a tizzy.Sudden urbanisation and deforestation have resulted in several wild animals from the forest area in the region venturing into human dwellings and causing panic.