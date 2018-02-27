KADAPA: The agitation, being organized by lawyers, students and various people’s organisations demanding the establishment of High Court in Rayalaseema region, is getting intensified as a massive dharna was staged at the Collectorate here on Monday.

As part of the agitation for High Court, a relay hunger strike is being organised by the lawyers at the court complex for the past few days. The lawyers organized ‘Chalo Collectorate’ programme on Monday, in which a large number of students, activists of various political parties, including the CPI and Congress, participated.

Sensing trouble, the police closed the main gate of the Collectorate. The agitating lawyers reached the Collectorate and insisted that they be allowed inside the premises and threatened to besiege the office, if they were not allowed. DSP S Masum Basha informed the matter to Joint Collector Shiva Reddy, who along with DRO Babaiah, met the agitating lawyers and pacified them by assuring that he would take their demand to the notice of the State government.

Meanwhile, scores of high court lawyers belonging to Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh on Monday staged a lunch hour demonstration in front of the Hyderabad High Court gate demanding to set up the new AP High Court in their region. They raised slogans in support of their cause. The lawyers also condemned the arrest of advocates.