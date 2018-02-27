KAKINADA: Do all the people who go to the Grievance Cell at the East Godavari Collectorate on Mondays get to meet the Collector or Joint Collector? TNIE has learnt that the answer is a big ‘no’.Courtesy junior assistants and clerks at the Collectorate, only a part of the people who arrive at the Collectorate for the grievance redressal sessions finally meet the district administrative head.

The state of affairs is made evident by the mismatch between the number of petitioners who arrive at the Collectorate and the number of complaints that get registered online the next day. According to those manning the counters where petitioners get their names registered, 200 complainants turn up, on an average every day, but the number of cases uploaded online are fewer in comparison. On February 19, a total of 229 petitioners turned up at the Collectorate, but the next day, the number of complaints uploaded to ‘Meekosam’ website was only 62. Which is to say, Joint Collector Mallikarjuna Annam and Additional Joint Collector J Radha Krishna Murthy were able to meet only 62 persons.

So what happened to the rest? According to a clerk in the Collectorate, the cases are diverted to other departments. That is, many petitioners, who usually come from far flung rural areas will have to go to the Collectorate again with the same petitions.

The answer to who takes a call on who gets to meet the Collector is a few senior assistants and clerks as there is no hard and fast procedure to abide by. “We are only following orders. The instruction is to send only important cases to the Collector,” an assistant not wishing to be named said.