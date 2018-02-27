GUNTUR: A portion of the slab of SC Corporation office in Guntur suddenly collapsed on Monday. Luckily, no one was in the office and a big mishap was averted. Last year, a portion of the slab of BC corporation office had partially collapsed.

Offices of seven departments are functioning in the building on Social Welfare Complex office premises, located behind Zilla Praja Parishad office in Guntur. The offices of Scheduled Caste Social Welfare department, Backward Class Social Welfare department, AP Scheduled Caste Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited, AP Backward Caste Cooperative Finance Corporation and Scheduled Caste Engineering Departments are functioning in the two-storeyed building.

It is not safe to be in the building as its portions are likely to collapse any time. The employees had raised their concerns, to the higher officials of departments concerned and to the district administration, about one-and-a-half-year-ago but their efforts went in vain.

The employees are waiting to shift to the new building once Guntur administration permits. Representations were given to higher officials as well as district collector but no steps were taken so far.

SC Corporation ED K Balaji Nayak said the structure of the building has become very old and the same was reported to the district collector one-and-a-half-year ago.

“We have submitted photos of building and other details along with an estimate of `10 crore for construction of new building. The old building cannot be repaired and should be demolished,”he said.

Falling concrete chips worry them

