TIRUPATI: Raising the pitch for the High Court to be established in any of Rayalaseema districts, Tirupati Bar Association members staged a protest and a rasta roko here on Monday. Bar Association vice-president V Srinivasulu demanded removal of regional imbalances in the State. He stated that it is four years since the State has been bifurcated and not a single brick has been laid for setting up the High Court.

“After bifurcation, all the development activities have been centralised in Guntur in the name of Capital Region Amaravati. As a result, disparities between Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Coastal regions will flare-up,” he said.

The lawyers of Rayalaseema have been agitating for the past 37 days for High Court. But the State government has not responded in this regard, thus hurting the sentiments of the people of the region and the advocate community, they said.

Spell out stand on issue: BJP

Nellore: BJP leaders demanded the State government to resolve the issue of establishment of High Court in Rayalaseema in the Assembly rather than criticising the saffron party. Midathala Ramesh, State BJP executive member, said that no party has focused on the overall development of Rayalaseema region and now everyone was criticising declaration of the BJP.