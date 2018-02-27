GUNTUR: A two-day national conference in association with APAgros and Department of Agriculture began at the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, College of Agricultural Engineering, Bapatla in Guntur district on Monday. Latest farm equipment was put on display and 70 stalls have been set up by the traders at the venue.

ANGRAU V-C Dr. V Damodara Naidu said that digital and engineering technologies help in making farming sustainable and profitable. He said that the State government was adopting drone technology for spraying pesticides in farms.

Dr. Hari Jawaharlal, special commissioner, Department of Agriculture, said that during Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru, he interacted with a farmer who got bumper yield of 80 bags of groundnut from his one acre of land. He further said that the government is taking steps to establish a small machinery manufacturing unit at Visakhapatnam. He advised the students and farmers to make best use of the expo and come up with some suggestions.

Dr. Man Singh, Director, Water Technology Centre, IARI, New Delhi, congratulated the AP government for embracing digital technologies in a big way. National Academy of Agriculture Research Management former director Dr. D Rama Rao, ANGRAU Registrar Dr. T V Satyanarayana, Agriculture Engineering and Technology College Dean Dr. D Bhaskara Rao, Associate Dean Dr. A Mani, 2,000 farmers and 200 delegates from across the country participated in the expo. On the occasion, a souvenir containing key notes and 200 research articles was also released by the officials.