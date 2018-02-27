ONGOLE: Reiterating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s boasting of a vibrant economy, which is not there in AP, has been hampering the Special Category Status (SCS), YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the CM lacks credibility, commitment, character and sincerity.

Addressing a large gathering, as part of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Podali in Prakasam district on Monday, the Leader of Opposition said Naidu had said that 15 lakh crore had come in to the state as investments and the just concluded Partnership Summit at Visakhapatnam and declared that MoUs were signed to a tune of Rs 4.39 lakh crore.

“The figures are just hyperbolic expressions, as the actual investments, according to the data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Andhra Pradesh has secured are to the tune of just Rs 4, 500 crore as on December 31, 2015 and in 2017 it was Rs 4,400 crore worth of IEMs (Industrial Entrepreneurs’ Memorandum).