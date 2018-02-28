VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with BJP leaders for questioning the need for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh when the investments are coming to the State.

Addressing the TDP coordination meeting, where Naidu’s 40-year political life was celebrated, he shared his experiences with his party men and gave some tips on how to conduct oneself in public life.

“Our experience teaches us how to behave and we should share it with others, so they can benefit from it. My only goal is to make Andhra Pradesh number one,” he said.

According to him, only by analysing day-to-day developments, understanding the problems and coming out with solutions, planning and implementing strategies successfully, one can emerge as a leader.

He said former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, though brought in economic reforms, preferred not to speak about them.

“It was I who spoke about them and created awareness about them among people,” he said.

He spoke about the party founder NT Rama Rao, his ideology of “people first, everything else next.”

Partymen were advised to keep themselves abreast of latest developments not only in the state but in the country and world. He stressed the need for one to understand self and understand the society.

“Former President and Missile Man Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is still alive in the hearts of people because of his policy of being in touch with all, particularly students. Similarly one has to be in touch with people.”

‘It’s right time to achieve promises made to AP’

On BJP leaders’ remarks that there was no need for Special Status since the State attracted huge investments, he said it’s the right of the State to achieve the promises made by the Centre during bifurcation. “Should I run the State without initiating any development and welfare measures only by depending on the Centre,” he questioned. “Yes, I will strive for the development of the State and at the same time it is our right to achieve the promises,’’ he maintained.