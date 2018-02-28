The Maoists, who surrendered on Tuesday, are pictured with the police in Kakinada on Tuesday | Express

KAKINADA: Three Maoists including a deputy commander of the banned group have surrendered before the East Godavari Police.

The 26-year-old deputy commander, Kooram Bheema, was a part of the team that exchanged fire with the CRPF in 2010 killing 2 cops, SP Vishal Gunni revealed during a press conference at the District Police Office on Tuesday. He added that a militia member had been arrested recently.

The other two who surrendered -- Sodi Mallesh (27) and Paddam Malla (25) both from Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh -- worked in the Kunta, Gollapalli and Krishnapuram teams. Sodi Mallesh was a part of the gang that opened fire at the police in 2008 at Thummala Batti.

Around 12 CRPF personnel died in the incident. Paddam Malla was involved in the fights at Pusivada and Ramaram villages in 2015 which killed four CRPF personnel.

Meanwhile, during a routine vehicle check at Kannayya Gudem village, police nabbed 23-year-old Mussiki Pandu for the possession of Maoist literature.