VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the Central government’s move to establish National Medical Commission (NMC) in place of Medical Council of India (MCI), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to launch a month-long Bharat Yatra from Kanyakumari on February 25, said IMA national president Ravi Wankhedkar. The yatra will conclude in a convention, Doctors’ Mahapanchayat, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi on March 25.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ravi Wankhedkar said that the yatra was aimed at sensitising the doctors and medical students about the concerns of the IMA over the National Medical Commission Bill, Clinical Establishments Act of the states and violence against doctors and these will be addressed during the month-long yatra-cum-meeting.

The government decision is creating a negative impact on the medical fraternity and healthcare system of the country. “The anti-people Bill proposed by the Centre will also make medical education expensive and make it difficult for the poor people of the society to access healthcare. Clinical Establishments Act and violence on doctors and hospitals are other issues that need to be addressed,’’ Wankhedkar said.

As part of the Bharat Yatra, four teams of doctors on cycles will begin their ‘yatra’, respectively from Mumbai, Kolkata, Kanyakumari and Amritsar to converge in Delhi on March 25, 2018, to attend the Doctors’ Mahapanchayat.

“Thousands of modern allopathic doctors will join the Mahapanchayat on that day,” the IMA national president said. Heads of all the 1700 branches of IMA would be present in the mahapanchayat, representing their respective branches, he said.

IMA Andhra Pradesh state president R Jayasekhar said that the Bill, which planned to do away with the MCI and permitted ayurveda, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy (AYUSH) practitioners to practice modern medicine after completing a bridge course, would hamper the career of the students.

He also found fault with the Bill, as the NMC would control the seat allotments in all the medical colleges. ‘’This will have irreparable impact on the medical students. Replacing MCI will have several negative ramifications and the states will not have a chance to represent the problems,’’ he said. Immediate past president of IMA, AP P Gangadhara Rao and others were also present in the press conference.

What is MCI?

MCI, as per the handout released by IMA, was formed in 1956, with a mandate to register and regulate the modern medical practice and also to regulate the quality of medical education in India.

The council consists of elected represen- tatives of allopathic doctors.

What is National Medical Commission Bill?

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J. P. Nadda introduced the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha on December 29, 2017

The Bill seeks to repeal the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and provide for a ‘new’ medical education system

The Bill also sets up the National Medical Commission (NMC), in place of Medical Council of India (MCI)