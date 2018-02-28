VISAKHAPATNAM: To make it easy for the candidates of Intermediate examinations, scheduled to commence from Wednesday, the government has introduced a ‘Centre Locator App’ which will help them find the exam centres.

Announcing the arrangements for the exam during a review meeting with the Intermediate Board officials at the Government Circuit House here on Tuesday, HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said around 10. 26 lakh students including those from the first year and second year from across the State will appear for the exam at 1,423 centres.

Referring to the measures undertaken to curb malpractices, the minister said 116 exam centres have been identified as problematic and strict security arrangements have been made at all the centres.

“All centres have been brought under CCTV surveillance. The necessary transport, healthcare and other services will be provided at the centres,” he said, adding that prohibitory orders under the Section 144 have been imposed in the areas nearby the exam centres.

“All the students need to reach their exam centres by 8.30 am as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 9 am,” the minister said.

The Intermediate Board has introduced an ‘IPE Centre Locator App’ which will help in finding the exam centres, the minister said and advised the students to download the App from ‘Google Play Store’.

For additional information about the centres, students may contact the IPE Vijayawada control room by dialling toll-free no. 0866- 2974130.

“Any complaints about the infrastructure lapses at any centre like students writing exam sitting on the floor will be viewed seriously,” he warned.

In Visakhapatnam district, the officials have completed all the arrangements for the examinations. For any assistance, students can contact the control room at Intermediate Board office at Pithapuram Colony by dialling toll-free numbers: 0891-2552854/2567561.