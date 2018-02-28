VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) on Tuesday identified five infrastructure development firms as eligible to execute the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project under Public Private Partnership (PPP). The firms are Adani Enterprises Limited, TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, Essel Infraprojects Ltd and IL&FS Rail Ltd. The final call is likely to be taken in five months.

As per the terms agreed to, the government will fund the civil infrastructure development and the private firm will earn its revenue through the management of the venture for a period of 35 years.

Though some of the firms do not have any experience in executing metro rail projects, AMRC officials said they had developed urban transit rails in India and abroad.

“Since the firm will be operating and maintaining the project for 35 years, it is important that it has experience in operation and maintenance, not just construction. However, we have specified that if the prospective bidder has no prior experience, a tie up with another firm is mandatory,” AMRC managing director NP Ramakrishna Reddy told TNIE. He cited the example of Hyderabad Airport, saying its developer GMR Group, had no prior experience, but had done a wonderful job.