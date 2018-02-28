KAKINADA: Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil Company will invest Rs 125 crore in the state for establishment of its second refining plant in Kakinada with 350 tonnes per day capacity, P Chandrasekhar Reddy, vice-president (sales and marketing) of the company, said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the company has 53 per cent market share in Andhra Pradesh. The company already is running two plants, each with with 350 tonnes capacity each, at Kakinada and Krishnapatnam (Nellore).

‘’The land identification process is being done for the establishment of the refining plant in Kakinada and it is estimated to commence its operations from March 2019’’, he said. Later, Reddy announced winners of the bumper draw of “Freedom JAR CAR Offer” and presented awards to the winners from Krishna District. The Freedom JAR CAR offer was a unique customer promotion scheme valid from November 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018.