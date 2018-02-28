KAKINADA: In response to a news item about the mismatch between the number of petitioners arriving at the Collectorate and the number of complaints getting registered online, which was published last Monday, District Collector Kartikeya Misra clarified that all petitions were being received during the grievance cell programme held every Monday and disposed off by officials concerned without any delay.

“All the petitions are computerised and there is a clear accountability of every petition,” the district collector said. “In certain cases, the petition with endorsement is handed over to the petitioner to meet the officers concerned at divisional/mandal level. There is a separate wing on the ground floor of the Collectorate at Kakinada to receive applications for pensions, ration cards, housing, and district officers directly receive the petitions. A separate wing is also made available for petitions by physically-challenged people and senior citizens.”

“On February 19, above 200 petitions were received and, out of them, 62 were related to revenue department. Other petitions were directly referred to officials concerned. Certain petitions with endorsement were handed over to petitioners to meet the officers concerned at divisional or mandal level.”

The district collector maintained that there was a clear accountability system for receipt and disposal off grievance petitions and each one of them was pursued till their disposal.