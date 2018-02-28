Mauritius Vice-President Pillay Vyapoory and his wife at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday | Express

TIRUMALA: Opting against a VVIP pass, Mauritius Vice-President Pillay Vyapoory on Tuesday stood in queue like a commoner for 45 minutes for a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. His wife and two officials joined him in the Maha Laghu queue.

He later offered prayers at Vakula Mata, Ananda Nilayam and Vimana Venkateswara Swamy sub temples.

As per norms, VVIPs are informed about slots during which they can have darshan without waiting in queue. However, Pillay turned down the offer.

The temple’s deputy EO said the V-P preferred to have darshan in the morning “like any other devotee”. Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa who arrived at Tirupati was accorded a warm welcome by Tirumala JEO. He will seek darshan on Wednesday.