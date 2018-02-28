VIJAYAWADA: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 95.195 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund - XXIII as loan to the State government for projects pertaining to Departments of Fisheries, Labour and Employment and Commissionerate of Intermediate Education.

According to a statement issued by NABARD CGM Suresh Kumar here on Tuesday, Rs 41.57 crore has been sanctioned as RIDF assistance to Fisheries Department, Rs 36.76 crore was sanctioned for construction of NTR Centre for Advanced Research and Training in Fisheries at Penamaluru in Krishna district, Rs 1.42 crore has been sanctioned for setting up fisheries training centre in Chittoor and Rs 3.38 crore for three brood banks and four road projects.