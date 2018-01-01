VISAKHAPATNAM: At a time when travelling alone for women is not free from risks, given the rise in crimes against the fair sex, a mobile app developed by a computer science graduate from Andhra Pradesh has come as a breather.

Aptly called WatchMySafety, the android app developed by P Sri Vidya, a native of Vijayawada, has the unique feature of sending alerts to the family members in case the travelling women face any inconvenience during the journey.

“The app can send alerts to your family members, friends, relatives or even volunteers in case a lone woman traveller does not reach her destinations safe,” says P Sri Vidya, who is now living in Canada.

Asked what led her to develop the app she says,” I always think to try something new which would be useful to ensure the safety of women. When I was sorting out ideas, my husband Hemanth gave me the idea of developing an app. It took me two months to design the app. Now, the demo version of the WatchMySafety app is available in Google Play Store,” says the software graduate, now a homemaker, whose in-laws are living in Vizag.

She has already presented a demonstration of the app to the Vizag police who have responded positively.

Giving more details about the app, she says it has four colour codes which can be selected before one starts the journey from home and the app records the route. “If there is any deviation in the route, the app will send alerts to the emergency contacts. In case of traffic diversion, the users can fix a range as safe zone. If route deviation exceeds the range, the alerts will be sent automatically,” she explains.

Further, the app has the options to send alerts not only to emergency contact but also to volunteers who are using the app. The volunteers within the 3 km radius of the users can help.

“The app also displays the location of the victim to the volunteers in 3km range and there is a group chat option too making it easy for a group of volunteers to collectively plan the rescue measures. This facility can be used by police, ambulance or any other emergency services. The app also hides the identity of the victim till she reaches the destination, preventing the volunteers to misuse the app,” says Hemanth, husband of Vidya.

Now, Vidya is planning to hold talks with the AP Government and build a robust facility to rescue the victims real time.

How the app works

The android app records routes once the user starts journey

It updates emergency contacts, sets access codes, records audio

The user needs to set time & location

If there is route deviation, the app will send alerts to emergency contacts and volunteers as well

Volunteers within the 3 km radius of the users can help

Group chat option makes it easy to devise collective rescue plans

In case of traffic diversion, users can fix a range as safe zone

If route deviation exceeds the range, alerts will be sent automatically