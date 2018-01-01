KADAPA: Four people, including three children, enjoying a bonfire by the roadside near Gondipalli village in Pendlimarri mandal of Kadapa district, were crushed to death when a 26-year-old suspiciously drunk youngster ran the car over them on Monday. The car flipped over and the driver also died.

Two more children at the bonfire and two youngsters travelling in the car were also severely injured and rushed to RIMS hospital in Kadapa, where their condition is reported to be serious.

According to police, a group of 10 children and elders were enjoying a bonfire on the roadside of Kadapa-Pulivendula road, passing through Indira Nagar, when a speeding Maruti Indica ran over them. With the driver losing control, the car flipped over some 100 meters away from the bonfire. Four people including three teenage boys, sitting on the edge of the road, died on the spot, while two others were injured. The driver of the car also died on the spot and two others in the car were injured.

The deceased were identified as C Giri (15), S Lakshmi Narasimha (14), S Karthik (14), G Bhaskar (26) all from Indiranagar of Gondipalli village and L Brahmananda Reddy (26), the car driver, who hails from Rasoolpalle village in CK Dinne mandal of Kadapa district. The injured including two boys, Venkata Suman and Kalyan, were rushed to RIMS Hospital.

Pendlimarri police sub-inspector Sk Roshan, who registered the case, said they were told by the villagers that the driver looked drunk and was overspeeding. “We are investigating the case,” he said.