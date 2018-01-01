VISAKHAPATNAM: A 24-year-old rowdy sheeter Sheikh Kumar was beaten to death by his friend at Akkireddypalem area of the city over a mere argument in the early hours of Monday.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Monday when the duo was returning to home from a New Year's party.

According to sources, Sheikh Kumar, a resident of Gajuwaka, was riding pillion with one of his friends after a party. Kumar who was in inebriated condition had an argument with his friend over speeding, which led to a fight between the duo.

Sources said that Sheikh sustained severe injuries after being hit by large stones on his head and back, allegedly by his friend.

His friend fled the spot the moment Sheikh fell unconscious.

Kumar was shifted to King George Hospital after a few locals noticed him. The rowdy sheeter succumbed to injuries at around 7 am. Police are searching for the culprit.