VIJAYAWADA: Collector B Lakshmikantham on Sunday elucidated the various pilot projects being mulled for 2018 and said he wanted Krishna district to be nothing short of the best. He was speaking at the year-end review meeting when he discussed with mediapersons the frameworks of Abyunathi Scheme and Cheyutha Scheme among others.

The Collector promised that by the end of June 2018, flyovers including Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle would be completed and traffic would be brought under control.

Addressing the gathering, Lakshmikantham said the Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) for the year 2017 was `85,000 crore and the Gross Value Average (GVA) `70,813 crore. The growth rate of the district is 19.8% while that of the State is 11% and the country 23%.

Focus on MSMEs, job mela and skill development

Krishna district achieved good results in the MSME sector and conducted various job melas in 2017. Ashok Leyland’s new project at Malavalli in Krishna district will be completed by June 2018, creating job opportunities. which The Collector said that in 2018, a job mela would be conducted every month.

The Abyunathi scheme is aimed at providing a minimum income of `10,000 to 2,27,000 select families every month. As part of the scheme, each family will be given 40 hens and also a few other domestic animals such as cows and buffaloes.

The Cheyutha scheme is for the differently-abled. Over 1.7 lakh persons have been identified and their database computerised and categorised it in 2018.

International flight services will begin at Gannavaram Airport in January, beginning with Air India flight to Dubai. The seven island project of Bhavani Island will be developed as the best tourist hub in the country, the Collector said.

In 2018, Buddham Saranam Gacchami is likely to witness the participation of over 2,000 Buddhist monks from across the world. The first pelican festival would be organised in Krishna district in January.

Fisheries

Krishna district ranked first in the State in the production of seafood. The total target for 2017-18 upto March is 10,45,000 tonnes, of which by the end of December, the total production reached 9 lakh tonnes. For 2018, the target is to achieve 13 lakh tonnes.

Horticulture

In 2017, there was a 23 per cent growth in horticulture, with cultivation taking place in 1.2 lakh hectares. In 2018, it is planning to take up horticulture in 1.5 lakh hectares. The growth rate of sericulture doubled in 2017.

Agriculture

Krishna district ranked first in the State in paddy production in the year 2017. In the previous year, cultivation was done in 2.95 lakh hectares. In 2017, it is increased to 3.25 lakh hectares. Paddy was harvested in 2.37 lakh hectares. “All thanks to the Pattiseema project, we are able to provide water to cultivated lands in the district,” Lakshmikantham said. In 2018, the district aims to increase the yield from 30 bags per acre to 35 bags per acre.

ADCL and CRDA plans for 2018

Vijayawada: The year 2017 was a hectic year for the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) and AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) which were busy in finalising the infrastructure development plans for accommodating growing population in Amaravati by 2020. Here are some of the major works that the departments are looking forward to take up in 2018:

Central Park in 300 acres

Amaravati Central Park: The ADC has set its eyes on completing the Amaravati Central Park coming up in Sakhamuru. Landscaping work is under way and the 300-acre park, which will house several amusement activities, gardens and other facilities, is expected to be ready in a year’s time.

Iconic Bridge

Tenders have been invited. The corporation is expected to finalise the developer of the 3.8-km-long bridge in a month or two. Once the developer is selected, works pertaining to the six-lane bridge will be launched.

Greenery Development

The greenery development in the capital, especially along the roads being laid, has begun. The total expenditure on green cover development is R14,000 crore. The planting of exotic

Toilet facility at petrol pumps

Vijayawada: Now, commuters plying on the city roads can use the toilet facility nearby the petrol pumps as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has directed that all toilets in petrol bunks must be open for public use free of cost. In all, the city has 270 petrol pumps, the civic body mooted the initiative as part of making the city open defecation-free and implementing the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission. In this regard, a week ago Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has convened a meeting with the owners of all petrol pump stations and requested them to allow the general public to use their toilets.

Upcoming projects in 2018

Vijayawada: With the end of 2017, residents of Vijayawada are very optimistic about the development and opportunities 2018 will bring in. Most of them are anticipating major infrastructure projects completion in the city, as the city is being developed on par with State capital Amaravati. The major infrastructure projects expected to be completed in 2018 are flyovers near Kanaka Durga Temple and Benz Circle, Vijayawada - Machilipatnam four lane road extension works and Storm Water Drain project. Benz Circle flyover project was entrusted to Dilip Buildcon Limited.