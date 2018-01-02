KOCHI: Popular TV anchor Pradeep was among the 2,293 New Year revellers in the city, who was caught for drunk driving. The tri-commissionerate of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad witnessed a huge rise in the cases booked against drunk drivers during enforcement drives conducted between midnight and 4 am on Monday. Among those caught in Jubilee Hills early on Monday was noted TV anchor Pradeep. The traffic police detained a BMW car in Jubilee Hills in which Pradeep was found travelling alone.

A breath analyser test proved that he was drunk. Police seized his car and issued a challan asking him to appear for counselling on Tuesday. Police would produce Pradeep along with others before court.

The tri-commissionerate had booked as many as 957 drunken driving cases last year and the number rose to 2,293 on the New year eve this year. In Hyderabad, out of the 1,477 vehicles booked and seized, 1,139 were two wheelers. In Hyderabad alone, about 100 special teams conducted special enforcement.

According to the police, of the total 2,293 cases booked, Hyderabad Traffic police alone registered 1,477 cases, followed by 582 cases in Cyberabad and 234 cases in Rachakonda The persons who were caught drunk and driving have to attend with their parents/ spouse or family members counselling sessions. They will be produced in the respective Traffic and Magistrates courts. To facilitate safe travel for New Year revellers, Metro trains operated up to 2.45 am on Sunday night, said HMRL officials. About 6,000 persons made use of the late night/early morning Metro trains.