TIRUPATI: A police constable was injured when red sander smugglers attacked personnel of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) near Srivari Mettu in Srinivasa Mangapuram of Chittoor district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

According to police, a search party of RSASTF led by reserve inspector Bhaskar was returning after combing operation in Seshachalam forest, when they came across a group of 60 red-sander smugglers and woodcutters.

On noticing the task force personnel, the woodcutters pelted stones and the hunting sickles they were carrying with them. A police constable Harikrishna while trying to escape the attack suffered injuries on his right arm.

Task force personnel fired two rounds in the air to discourage the woodcutters from attacking them while contacting their higher officials at Chandragiri and Tirupati. On noticing it, the woodcutters split into groups and fled from their abandoning the red sander logs. A total 32 red sander logs were seized.

Task force personnel said that they were only 10 in number and the woodcutter's who attacked them were on higher grounds, hence they could not nab them. The injured constable was shifted to Government Hospital in Tirupati for treatment.