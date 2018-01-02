HYDERABAD: On a day when the two Telugu speaking States entered into 2018, considered as an “election year” given the Centre’s proposal to hold early polls, Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday, providing much stuff to the rumour mills with regard to the political dynamics that might be witnessed on the Telugu land in the days to come.

After meeting the Chief Minister, Pawan, who was critical of Rao’s attitude during the statehood movement, lavished praises on the TS Chief Minister, saying, “I am astonished by the way the CM KCR has made an impossible thing possible by providing 24x7 power to farmers. This should be seen as a case study in the entire country.”

In a brief interaction with media, the actor-turned-politico disclosed that he had called on the TS Chief Minister so as to appreciate his achievement of providing 24x7 power to agriculture sector freely, “which is a first-of-its-kind feat in the entire country.”“When CM KCR was saying that his government would soon supply uninterrupted power to the farm sector daily, post-bifurcation, many opposition leaders, including Congress leaders K Jana Reddy, ridiculed his promise.

“But, the CM has now made it possible much to the astonishment of his detractors. I am very happy for his rare achievement and I congratulated him during the meeting,” Pawan said.He explained that being a leader of a political party he had met the Chief Minister so as to know from him how the TS government had accomplished the task of providing round-the-clock power to farmers freely.



Follow KCR: Pawan to AP leadersGoing further, the Jana Sena chief asked the politicos in Andhra Pradesh to take an example from KCR in achieving once rights. He further revealed that he could not attend the recently held World Telugu Conference as he was busy with other programmes, even though he was invited to it by the TS government. Earlier, according to sources, by the time the actor-turned-politico reached the Pragathi Bhavan, the CM had left for Raj Bhavan to greet the Governor on the occasion of new year. Pawan patiently waited for about thirty minutes for the return of the Chief Minister.

Later, Rao took the Jana Sena chief to his official residence, which is a rare privilege given to the VIP visitors, instead of interacting with him at the camp office within the Pragathi Bhavan.

The meeting lasted for nearly one hour and, according to sources, the ongoing political developments in the two States also cropped up in the confabulations between the duo.