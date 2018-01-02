VISAKHAPATNAM: The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) generated a record turnover of `11,405 crore in April to December production season in 2017, its chairman and managing director P Madhusudan said here on Monday. “Despite difficult situations, the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) has registered a significant performance in its all areas of operations and the credit goes to the relentless efforts of our entire workforce,” Madhusudan said while addressing the senior functionaries of the steel plant at a meeting organised at Ukkunagaram as part of the New Year’s Day Celebrations on Monday.

The year 2017 saw completion of the expansion and modernisation works which have increased the production capacity of the plant to 7.3 mtpa, the CMD said and stressed the need to enhance the production volume to improve the bottom-line.