GUNTUR: Legislative Assembly Speaker and Sattenapalli Assembly Constituency MLA K Siva Prasad Rao launched Swachh Survekshan at Sattenapalli municipality in Guntur district on Monday.

Several public representatives, councillors and officials took part in the campaign. ZP chairperson Johnny Moon and officials released pamphlets and deputed employees to each ward.

The officials roped in SHG members to create awareness on cleanliness among denizens. The officials are also urging the denizens to post their problems on Pura Seva App, which is available for download on Google Play Store. If 6,000 people download the App on their smartphones, then the municipality will get some browny points.

Sattenapalli Municipality consists of 30 wards and 56,721 persons have enrolled themselves in voter list. The Swachh Survekshan team will visit Sattenapalli on January 4 to interact with the denizens. Municipality Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao said that 2,200 persons have downloaded the Pura Seva App.

Central team visits Guntur city

Guntur: An ODF team inspected KVP

Colony, Joseph Nagar, Nallapadu, Venkataramana Colony, Sarada Colony, Brodipet, Lakshmipuram, Reddypalem and other areas in the city on Monday.

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha said exuded confidence that the city will achieve ODF status for the second consecutive time. The GMC commissioner appealed to the denizens to report any lapses in the city via Pura Seva App.

Towards a clean-up

Construction of toilets in every house and prevention of open defecation/urination

Onus on residential and commercial establishments for keeping premises clean

Segregation of dry and wet waste before handing it over to the municipal workers

Refraining from using banned plastic covers, govt and pvt organisations to follow same rules at their respective offices