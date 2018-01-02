TIRUPATI: Reiterating that no section of the society has been happy during the near four-year rule of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that credibility on the political canvas has taken a heavy toll during the TDP regime with the ruling party going back on all its poll promises.

During his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Chittoor district on Monday, interacting with handloom weavers, he claimed that the TDP is neglecting the interests of BCs, more so that of weavers. He said Chandrababu Naidu is cheating all sections of people and has gone to the extent of pulling out the TDP manifesto from the public domain as not a single election promise has been fulfilled.

“He has promised many sops but failed on every count. Weavers have lost the insurance benefit and subsidy on cotton. When the alarming rate of suicides was pointed out in the Assembly, he had denied it and when I took up the yatra to console the family members of the weavers who committed suicide in Dharmavaram, he had hurriedly announced ex gratia which was not paid in full,” he said.

While 35 weavers committed suicide, the ex gratia amount was paid only to 10 families with too many conditions. While `1.5 lakh would be paid to the moneylenders, the remaining `3.5 lakh would not be given to the family members but would be deposited in the bank and the families can only stake claim on the ‘interest’ part while the principle would be taken away after 10 years, he pointed out. Stating that BCs had truly enjoyed benefits only during the YSR regime, he said when his party comes to power all sections of the people, more so the BCs will stand benefited.