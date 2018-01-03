KURNOOL: Four persons died and 10 others sustained serious injuries when a Tata Ace and a lorry collided head-on at Kotekal cross road in Yemmiganur mandal on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as M Karremma (65) and K Anjanamma (60) of Kotekal, S Khadar Basha (43) of Banavasi and auto driver A Bheemireddy (38) of Yemmiganur.

A police team, led by Adoni DSP Prasad, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kurnool government hospital. The ill-fated Tata Ace was going to Adoni from Yemmiganur when the mishap occurred.

The lorry was coming towards Yemmiganur from Adoni. The total number of occupants in the auto was put at 14, including the driver at the time of mishap. The auto overturned due to the impact of the collision and it was fully damaged. The deceased and injured are agricultural labourers of Yemmiganur mandal. A case was registered.