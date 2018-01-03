HYDERABAD: In a significant development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested the Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan of Hyderabad High Court to send a team of judges to Andhra Pradesh for inspection of certain buildings identified by the State government in Amaravati and its surroundings for housing the new High Court for the State and the offices and residences of the judges and supporting staff.

The AP Government intends that the new High Court starts functioning immediately after the summer vacation i.e. from June this year.

It is reliably learnt the Chief Minister recently wrote a letter to the Chief Justice, requesting the latter to constitute a committee of judges and to send them to the state capital for inspection of the identified buildings and finalise the buildings suitable for housing the new High Court.

The Chief Minister also sought suggestions from the High Court team for any modification, internal changes, renovation and so on to the identified building.

If the committee of judges takes a final decision on the issue by end of January, then the State government would be able to complete the works pertaining to renovations and modifications, if any, by end of April.

Chandrababu Naidu further has stated that his government intends to make use of the summer vacation in May for shifting of all the case files and court related material to the new High Court to ensure that it starts functioning from June onwards.

In May 2015, the Hyderabad High Court directed the AP Government to identify and locate the site where the High Court would be set up for Andhra Pradesh and to apprise the Chief Justice about the same. The Chief justice will take the decision on the choice of location for the High Court. Earlier, the AP Government has already given its consent on the issue.

