TIRUPATI: The differently-abled members of Deaf and Dumb Society of Madanapalle division met YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Tuesday and poured out their woes.

He began his padayatra from Pulavandlapalle in Madanapalle Assembly constituency after meeting the leaders of Village Officer Assistants Union. During the interaction, they explained the hard work they have put in to ensure welfare schemes reach the people, but are unable to fulfil their basic needs and urged him to provide them minimum wages and also recognise them as government employees.

The members of Deaf and Dumb Society narrated the hardships faced by 1.5 lakh differently-abled in Chittoor district. They submitted a list of demands which include generation of employment opportunities and implementation of welfare schemes for the differently-abled, establishment of rehabilitation centres, issuing of passes for travel in trains and RTC buses and announcement of a separate budget for them to ensure their welfare

Jagan assured them that the YSRC would solve their issues on priority basis once it forms the government in the State. Meanwhile, Praja Sankalpa Yatra entered the 50th day. Contract Resident Teachers of APREI Society from Amaravati met Jagan at Vayalpadu village in Pileru constituency and submitted a representation to him seeking a better deal.

The contract teachers requested him to regularise and recognise them as government employees to help them in availing benefits like summer salaries, enhancement of casual leave and other service benefits. The Opposition Leader responded positively to their demands for a fair deal and promised to look into the matter.