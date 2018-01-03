HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over prevalence of mass copying during public examinations, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the governments of AP and Telangana to inform about the steps taken by them to prevent mass copying for the examinations scheduled to take place in March and April this year. “Unless some drastic steps are taken to stop mass copying at the school level examinations the fall in education standards will reach alarming levels in both the states,” the bench observed.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G Shyam Prasad was dealing with a PIL case by Professor Srinivas Guntupalli of Eluru in AP State seeking to declare the action of both the State governments in not taking effective steps for conduct of public examinations in schools, including prevention of mass copying and guided copying, as illegal.

The court had earlier directed both the states to submit reports informing about the action taken on those who indulged and responsible for mass copying for the last one year, and about the action taken against such persons under the Education Act, 1997 and number of cases registered so far. Wondered at booking of just four cases in Telangana and one case in AP for the said crime last year, the bench noted that time has come for both the state governments to act fast on the issue.