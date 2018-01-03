VISAKHAPATNAM: A minor tribal girl with disabilities was allegedly raped by a driver in the bus at Duvvada on December 30. The case came to light after the victim’s brother lodged a complaint with the local police on Tuesday.

The accused even tried to erase the evidence by striking a deal with the victim by offering her huge amount.

According to assistant commissioner of police (south) J Ram Mohana Rao, the victim works as a gardener with a private company in the VSEZ, Duvvada and the accused, Ch Viswanath (45), who lives in Vizag, works as a bus driver for a private agency to which the same company has given contract to ferry their staff.

On December 30 afternoon, Viswanath, after finishing his duty, was returning to the company premises at around 3 pm. Finding the girl working alone in the garden, he called her to the bus and allegedly raped her.

Realising that the girl was missing, a few other labourers searched for her. Seeing them coming near the bus, Viswanath fled. The minor girl was not able to communicate about the incident to her fellow workers as she was in deep shock, said the ACP.

Two days after, the girl somehow communicated with her brother about IT as she developed stomach pain and other health issues.

“Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim and her brother at Duvvada police station, we have arrested the accused. Cases have been registered on charges of rape and erasing evidence under SC/ST Atrocity Act and POCSO Act,” the ACP added. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the police are wondering that how the company employed a minor girl for works which is illegal.