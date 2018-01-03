TIRUPATI: A Sea turtle cubicle is going to be established at Atakanithippa Environmental Education Centre in Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary of Pulicat Lake near Sullurupet. It is not only another tourist place in the sanctuary, but also useful to researchers and sanctuary activists and staff, students and even the community.

As part of development activities along with bird watching points, knowledge centres and accommodation, sea turtles knowledge centre will be established. Already an exclusive building resembling sea-blue water has been completed, including the interiors. Audio-video presentations, sea turtle conservation activity, hatching and leaving hatchlings in the sea, videos, photos and even live streaming when the activity is under way are ready.

Bird, animal, lake paintings, models, photos and others are there in the Environmental Education Centre (EEC). Now, additionally after successful three consecutive years of conservation of sea turtle activity, the cubicle is going to be an addition to the EEC at Atakanithippa. “The interiors are complete. Three models, including bringing turtle eggs to the centre and design arrangements are on,” said M Hima Sailaja, Divisional Forest Officer, Sullurupet.

She said that previous conservation photos, videos, talks, conservation activity, write-ups and small literature are also available at the sea turtle cubicle.