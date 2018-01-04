VIJAYAWADA: With the state government planning to develop beach front areas across the state to leverage the tourism potential, the department concerned has begun the process to give a facelift to Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam. The government recently gave an administrative sanction to draw funds of Rs 2.5 crore for beach front development in the port town.

While the works related to the approach road, as a part of a four-lane between Chilakalapudi and Tallapalem, are almost completed, the officials will now concentrate on beautifying it.

“Apart from civil work like constructing kerb walls, formation of an embankment and others, a children’s play area, landscaping, establishing gazebos and shacks, benches and other beautification works will be taken up,” a senior official from the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) said.

The sanction of Rs 2.5 cr was done after the APTDC sent proposals and cost estimates.

Other works include creating pathways with interlocking designer pavers, formation of a base construction of pavement, borewell and water supply lines along with electrical works. The officials also said that the department has plans to develop Pedapatnam, which is close to Manginapudi.

“Given the proximity of both the beaches to the proposed port, they would have vast tourism potential. We are chalking out a plan,” another official added.

Giving a facelift to the beaches is a part of a massive beach tourism development plan of the state government as it envisages to give a makeover to about 40 beach fronts across the state which has a frontier along the Bay of Bengal.

While the officials have not set a definite time-line to complete the project, they said that they plan to finish the works before the end of this year.