VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is gearing up to cash in on passenger rush ahead of Sankranti. In all, 2,135 special buses will operate from Hyderabad to various parts of the state from January 5 to 13. Tickets will cost 50 per cent more than the usual fare.

APSRTC executive director (Operations) G Jaya Rao on Tuesday said the corporation would ply enough number of buses along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Bangalore-Vijayawada routes where demand is high.

‘’The occupancy ratio in buses was 72 per cent during Sankranti season last year. Based on demand, we will operate extra buses to Bangalore, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. The crowd is expected to further swell by January 11,’’ Jaya Rao said.

Last year, the corporation earned a revenue of `4.38 crore during the period by operating 1,714 special buses.

This year, revenue is expected to reach `5 crore as there is an increase in passenger influx from Hyderabad. “People come to Vijayawada and from here head to different destinations. We may operate extra buses on peak days taking passenger flow into consideration,” he added.

As on date, most seats of buses running through several routes on January 11 and 12 have been booked. Around 1,095 services will be operated from Hyderabad to Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Kakinada and Bhimavaram town.

The tickets for the special buses can be booked in advance from all APSRTC authorised agents. Tickets can also be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in. Additional special services will be considered depending on demand, the APSRTC executive director said.